Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,662 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $273.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

