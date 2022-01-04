Associated Banc Corp Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

