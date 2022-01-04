Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

FVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

