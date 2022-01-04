Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the November 30th total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 3,443,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

