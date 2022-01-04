Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declines By 88.1%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 55,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,738. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

