Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.21 million. Lannett reported sales of $133.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $386.38 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lannett stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.04. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

