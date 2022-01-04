Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce sales of $26.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.64 million and the lowest is $19.31 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $71.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 55,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.