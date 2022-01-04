Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post $368.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.92 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838,331. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

