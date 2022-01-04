River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 150,326 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 150,326 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of NOV worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 863,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 18.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 329,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

