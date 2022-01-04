Cryptopay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

