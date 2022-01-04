River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 7,301 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,614 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

