Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Boosted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,709,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

