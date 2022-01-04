Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 970.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.