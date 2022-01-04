Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $911.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $926.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.