Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $695.00

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $695.00 and last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $695.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $737.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.78.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($33.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.08 million during the quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

