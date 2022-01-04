WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $8.08 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $172,112.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $14.88 or 0.00032236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.95 or 0.08245408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,133.87 or 0.99973185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007544 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

