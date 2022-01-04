Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 644.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NEW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 3,151,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.60. Puxin has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

