Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Up 157.9% in December

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,536. Unilever has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

