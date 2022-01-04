The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 187.0% in December

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176,874 shares during the period.

NYSE GDL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.