Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 25,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Read More: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.