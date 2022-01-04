Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 25,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $632,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

