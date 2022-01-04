Glitch Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.32 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Glitch has a total market cap of $57.32 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00073602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.81 or 0.08253143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.89 or 1.00245853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

