STRAKS Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $8,771.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

