General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

NYSE GE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

