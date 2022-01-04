Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,100 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of PayPal worth $1,148,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

