Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Up 186.8% in December

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the November 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth $963,000.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 247,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,933. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

