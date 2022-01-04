Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $617.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $657.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.11, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.