Associated Banc Corp Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $236.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day moving average is $216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.