Associated Banc Corp Buys 20,882 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

CMI opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

