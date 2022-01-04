$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

HFC opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

