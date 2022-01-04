AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 4,039,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

