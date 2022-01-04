Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 154,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

