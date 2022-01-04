Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003561 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.22 million and $3.33 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00294585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010369 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

