SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $96,319.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.