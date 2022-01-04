Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Decreases By 76.5%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 323,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,102. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.