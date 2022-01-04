FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 10,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,991. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEV. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

