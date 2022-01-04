MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDWK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 10,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,364. MDwerks has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About MDwerks
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.