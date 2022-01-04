MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDWK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 10,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,364. MDwerks has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About MDwerks

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

