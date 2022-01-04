Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 1,635,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.