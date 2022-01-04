Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Cap of $12.13 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $19,812.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00075544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.08244136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,224.06 or 1.00508363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007527 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

