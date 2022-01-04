Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.36 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $49.36 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00366230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,425,212 coins and its circulating supply is 741,565,514 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

