Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Decreased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 3.8% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $244.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

