Cim LLC Acquires 753 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

