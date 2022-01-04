$266.90 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $266.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.60 million and the lowest is $256.16 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $240.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $995.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

HAE opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

