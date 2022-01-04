$485.46 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce $485.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.01 million to $487.90 million. HEICO reported sales of $417.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $143.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72. HEICO has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

