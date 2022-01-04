STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in STORE Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

