Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

