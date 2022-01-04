First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $283,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FEMS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,085. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.836 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.