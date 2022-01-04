First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTXD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.