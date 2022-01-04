$0.02 EPS Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

