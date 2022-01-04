Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.68

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 1118547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

