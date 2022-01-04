Receive Access Ecosystem Market Cap Tops $10.28 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $2,906.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00390973 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.46 or 0.01264638 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

